Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives $49.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DASTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €58.00 ($61.70) to €54.00 ($57.45) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($51.06) to €43.00 ($45.74) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($64.89) to €53.00 ($56.38) in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

DASTY stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.26.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 17.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.1479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

