David William Clayton Acquires 10,000 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager David William Clayton acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $142,700.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:ECAT opened at $14.42 on Monday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $20.19.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.