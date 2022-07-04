Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) PT Lowered to GBX 79

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 81 ($0.99) to GBX 79 ($0.97) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 193 ($2.37) to GBX 164 ($2.01) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 165 ($2.02) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HSBC began coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.67.

OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $1.19 on Friday. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

