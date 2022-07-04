Desjardins Weighs in on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 29th. Desjardins analyst C. Li expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$50.21 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$45.23 and a 52-week high of C$59.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$55.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

