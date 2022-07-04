Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Up 40.0% in June

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ DSWL opened at $3.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. Deswell Industries has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.20.

Get Deswell Industries alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.