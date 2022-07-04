Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Position Boosted by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,125 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Devon Energy by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVN opened at $55.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.35. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,779 shares of company stock worth $4,014,932. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

