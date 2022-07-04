Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Boston Partners increased its position in Devon Energy by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after buying an additional 3,616,599 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Devon Energy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after buying an additional 2,691,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 1,056.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,868,000 after buying an additional 1,324,561 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Devon Energy by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,708,000 after buying an additional 1,109,821 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,932 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DVN opened at $55.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

