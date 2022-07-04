Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 1,609 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises 1.1% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 16.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,565,696.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,669.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 662,436 shares of company stock worth $89,765,452 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABNB opened at $91.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.13.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

