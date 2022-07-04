Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 2,145 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $70.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.20. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $85.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

