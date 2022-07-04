Dfpg Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FTEC opened at $96.84 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $92.78 and a 12-month high of $138.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.02 and its 200 day moving average is $115.39.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.