Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 1,528 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 475.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $144.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 1.33. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.26.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

