Dfpg Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $225.06 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

