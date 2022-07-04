Dfpg Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

Shares of ACN opened at $280.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.02 and a 200 day moving average of $325.73. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.