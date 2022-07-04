Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,477,000 after acquiring an additional 246,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,727,000 after acquiring an additional 654,826 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Copart by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 667,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,776,000 after acquiring an additional 156,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,756,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,493,000 after buying an additional 102,421 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart stock opened at $110.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.46.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.