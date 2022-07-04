Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in Tesla by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $681.79 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.46 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $748.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $886.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.92.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

