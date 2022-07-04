Dfpg Investments LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,847 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 75,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $133.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.00. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $125.69 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

