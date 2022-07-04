Dfpg Investments LLC Has $4.04 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.6% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.04.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $73.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.69 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average is $109.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

