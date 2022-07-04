Dfpg Investments LLC Has $404,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Dfpg Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,840,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,878,000 after acquiring an additional 950,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,996,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,367,000 after purchasing an additional 410,136 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,716 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aflac Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,090,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.40.

