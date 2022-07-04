Dfpg Investments LLC Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,474,000 after acquiring an additional 53,576 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,644,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $66.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.41. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $119.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

