Dfpg Investments LLC Has $961,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,968,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 189,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 105,048 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $45.12 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

