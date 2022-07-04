Dfpg Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $10.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $275.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.25 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.54.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

