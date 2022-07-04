Dfpg Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,586,696,000 after purchasing an additional 320,332 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,485,000 after acquiring an additional 317,891 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,368,000 after acquiring an additional 266,650 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,673,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.71.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $261.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

