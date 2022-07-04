Dfpg Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,779 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital accounts for 2.9% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Owl Rock Capital worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,184 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 39,750 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.74 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 48.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.12%.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

