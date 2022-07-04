Dfpg Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,384,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after buying an additional 1,664,485 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after purchasing an additional 639,285 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,305,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,486,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $523,586,000 after purchasing an additional 206,548 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $235.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.51.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

