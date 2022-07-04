Dfpg Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dfpg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after acquiring an additional 552,493 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Shares of BA stock opened at $139.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.18. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

