Dfpg Investments LLC Makes New $5.22 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,000. Micron Technology comprises 2.0% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Micron Technology by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Micron Technology by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Micron Technology by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Micron Technology by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology stock opened at $53.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.62. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.56%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

