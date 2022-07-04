Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 2,089 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,088,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.40 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $53.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

