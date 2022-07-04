Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 4,380 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.2% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 102,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,164,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $282.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.13 and a 200 day moving average of $337.21. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

