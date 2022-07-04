Dfpg Investments LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,192,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,906,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,072,000 after purchasing an additional 109,954 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,182,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $108,941,000.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28.

