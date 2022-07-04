Dfpg Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 50,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $46.74 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

