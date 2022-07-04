Dfpg Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $135.87 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.74.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

