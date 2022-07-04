Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 207 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $115.17 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

