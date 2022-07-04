Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 2,888 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October accounts for about 1.0% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dfpg Investments LLC owned 2.21% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOCT opened at $30.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.83. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $34.69.

