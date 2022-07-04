Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Dfpg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

JMST stock opened at $50.63 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $51.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70.

