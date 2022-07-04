Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,180.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($57.66) to GBX 4,400 ($53.98) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.21) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 432.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO opened at $172.63 on Monday. Diageo has a 12-month low of $166.24 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

