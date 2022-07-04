DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stake Lifted by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $41.54 on Monday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 25.81 and a quick ratio of 25.81.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

DOCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $288,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,553 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

