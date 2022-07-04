Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of DFAS opened at $48.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $64.34.

