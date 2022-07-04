Disciplined Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,763,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,919,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,489,000 after acquiring an additional 390,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $258.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

