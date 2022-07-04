Disciplined Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $819,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $383.09 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $399.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

