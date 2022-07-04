Disciplined Investments LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 240.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,263 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

