Disciplined Investments LLC Has $215,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total value of $15,603,002.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,712,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,811,112,326.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,100,680 shares of company stock worth $344,343,046. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $324.71 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $330.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.37 and its 200 day moving average is $278.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $308.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

