Disciplined Investments LLC Has $66,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Paychex by 23.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Paychex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Paychex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Paychex by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $116.36 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.75.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

