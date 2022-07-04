Disciplined Investments LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at $44,823,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $681.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $748.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $886.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.46 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $706.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.92.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

