Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 3,662 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY opened at $60.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Capital One Financial lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In related news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,240,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,910,737.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,301,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,555,037. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.