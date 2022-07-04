Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after buying an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,334,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after buying an additional 860,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,948,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,823. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

NYSE:DG opened at $246.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.46. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

