Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Down 20.2% in June

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 219,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
DLPN opened at $3.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter.
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Dolphin Entertainment from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.
About Dolphin Entertainment (Get Rating)
Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.
