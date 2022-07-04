DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00027112 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00014583 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005289 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000946 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

