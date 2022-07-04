Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $109.62 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.65.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

