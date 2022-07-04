Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,710 ($20.98) to GBX 1,200 ($14.72) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

DNLMY opened at $9.75 on Monday. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

