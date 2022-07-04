e-Money (NGM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $477,117.00

e-Money (NGM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003150 BTC on exchanges. e-Money has a total market cap of $12.26 million and $477,117.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, e-Money has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00151436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.63 or 0.00805353 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00084512 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015949 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

